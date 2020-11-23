Robert Wright Conville
Saylorsburg - Robert Wright Conville, 76, of Saylorsburg, passed away Saturday, November 21 in his home surrounded by his family.
He was the loving husband of Kathleen (Bobinyec) Conville. They recently celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary on November 2nd.
Born in Dover, NJ, he was the son of the late George Conville and the late Edna (Lewthwaite) Conville.
Robert was a member of Christ Hamilton United Lutheran Church in Hamilton Square. He worked for the Picatinny Arsenal in Morris County, NJ for thirty three years. He was an US Army Veteran. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time in his garage. He also loved traveling with his wife to Florida in their motorhome every year. Most of all, he was a loving and caring husband, father, brother, uncle, and cousin. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, David Conville and his wife Colleen of Rockaway, NJ; a sister-in-law, Barbara Riffel and her husband Robert of East Stroudsburg; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joan Powell.
Memorial services will be scheduled on a later date at the convenience of the family. Cremation will take place in H.G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either of the following: the American Cancer Society
, 2158 N. Main Ave., Stroudsburg, PA 18360; the Lehigh Valley Home Care and Hospice - Pocono, 502 VNA Road, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301; or to the Christ Hamilton United Lutheran Church, 419 Bossardsville Road, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. www.kresgefuneralhome.com