|
|
Roberta (Bobbie) Pennimpede
Morristown - Roberta (Bobbie) Pennimpede, 80, of Morristown, N.J., passed away on October 24, 2019 after a short illness. Bobbie joins her daughters Karen Hale, Donna Marshall and her sister Betty Wurzer in Heaven. She will be fondly remembered by her husband of 59 years Ronnie, her sister Kathy, her brother Fred, her daughter Linda, her grandchildren Brittany, Maggie, and Tyler and her great granddaughter Amelia.
After retiring from Crum and Forster, Bobbie spent her time knitting, crocheting and baking for many family members, friends and charitable organizations.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation for an educational trust fund for Amelia Zaplishny, her precious great granddaughter. The account will be held at Peapack Gladstone Bank in Morristown, N.J. (Ana Risoli 973-455-1118 [email protected])
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Assumption, Monday, October 28th at 10:00AM. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery, Morristown. Hours of visitation at the Doyle Funeral Home (www.doylefh.com) 106 Maple Ave., Morristown on Sunday from 2-5PM.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019