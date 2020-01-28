|
|
Roger Boyle "Lefty" Kenworthy
Morristown - Roger Boyle "Lefty" Kenworthy, 95, of Morristown, NJ passed away peacefully at home with his family on January 26, 2020.
Roger was born in Summit, NJ to Erwin and Ruth Boyle Kenworthy on August 23, 1924. He graduated Morristown High School in 1941, and attended Trenton State Teachers College, majoring in Physical Education. The outbreak of WWII interrupted his schooling, and he set aside his books to proudly serve in the U.S. Navy. In 1945, Roger married Virginia Grove of Morris Plains. Following his honorable discharge that same year, Roger developed a lifelong career in construction machinery and equipment sales, and became Vice President of Sales for Dale and Rankin, Inc. He served on the Board of Directors for Rankin and Associated Companies. He is recognized for his distinguished service as a Master Mason and member of Cincinnati Lodge #3 F. & A.M. for 67 years. He was a past officer of the Optimist Club of Morristown, was on the Executive Board of the Men's Club of St. Paul's Church, Morris Plains, and served as a Morris Plains Fireman. He was also active politically, having been a Trustee of the local Republican Club, was on the Morris Plains District Board of Elections, and was formerly a Republican County Committeeman. Roger had a devout interest in sports and played Semi-Pro baseball throughout northern NJ. He was also one of the pioneers who helped with the formation of the Little League of Morristown.
Roger is survived by his loving daughters: Laura, Anne Long (Delbert), and Abigail Justus (David), his cherished grandchildren: Andrew (and wife Sarah), Sarah, Amanda (and husband Greg), Thomas, Mary Grace, and Brian, his precious great granddaughters: Penelope and Lucy, and his devoted nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents: Erwin and Ruth, his brothers: Richard and Robert, and his infant son Roger, as well as his beloved wife of 60 years, Virginia.
Roger is remembered for his charitable contributions, kind heart, sense of humor, devotion to his family and numerous friends, his attitude of gratitude, and especially his unwavering spiritual strength. He touched many lives in a positive way during his 95 years, and will truly be missed.
A private funeral and burial service will be held through Gallaway and Crane, Basking Ridge, NJ for immediate family only.
Memorial donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the Ridge Oak Care Fund, 150 Manchester Drive, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920. The family wishes to extend their deepest appreciation and gratitude to the Visiting Nurse Association of Northern NJ and to the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020