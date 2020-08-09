Roger Franklin Weinacker



Pinellas Park, FL - Roger Franklin Weinacker, age 90, passed away suddenly, after a short illness, on July 30, 2020 in Pinellas Park, Florida. Roger was married to his wife, BettyAnne (LaPradd), for 57 years until her passing in 2010. He is survived by his daughters, Robin (William) Ball of Pinellas Park, FL and Kathy (Robert) Hunt of Succasunna, NJ. Roger had 2 grandsons, Tyler and Zachary Hunt of Succasunna, NJ.



Roger was born on September 2nd, 1929 in Maplewood, NJ. He graduated Columbia High School in 1947 and then attended the Florida Naval College in 1948 and finished his college career with a BS degree in Business Administration from Stetson University in 1952. He was married and drafted into the U S Army right after graduation. He served from 1952 to 1954 in the 44th Infantry Division, after graduating from the U S Army Signal School at Fort Monmouth as a Radar Repair Team Chief, stationed at Fort Lewis, WA. Shortly after receiving his honorable discharge, he began his business career at Universal Chain Co., Inc as the purchasing agent and worked his way up to Executive VP and Treasurer and Director until his retirement in 1985.



Roger lived in Florham Park, NJ for 64 years and during that time was an active member of the community. He joined the Florham Park Volunteer Fire Department in 1956 and was the Assistant Chief for 7 years. He was also on the board of the Brooklake Community Chapel, a non-denominational Sunday School and Chapel, as the Vice-President from 1966-1968 and then President from 1968-1972. He was also a member of the Maplewood Kiwanis, Maplewood Chamber of Commerce, Morris County Sheriff's Department, Shriners and a 32 Degree Mason.



Roger was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time in Maine fishing with his friends, and on his boat in Florida with his family. He was also a certified Scuba Diver, and a founding member of The Cousteau Society, and really enjoyed many summers diving in the Florida Keys searching for treasure.



There will be a private memorial service at a later date and time.



Any donations in his memory may be sent to the Florham Park First Aid Squad or St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center.









