Roger Paul Kindel, of Dover, DE, passed away peacefully, Monday, March 9, 2020, in his home. He was 69.
Roger was born on October 19, 1950, in Jersey City, N.J. to the late, Rudolph & Audrey(Kamna) Kindel; and lived in Roselle, N.J and West Orange, N.J. for 41 years, before retiring to Delaware 2 years ago. He was a graduate of Abraham Clark High School, Class of 1968, in Roselle, N.J; then Seton Hall University, in South Orange, N.J.; where he received his B.S. in Education, in 1972, and M.A. in Education Adminstration in 1975.
His career in education spanned over 40 years. 1974-1990 he was a teacher and coach at Dover High School in Dover, N.J.; 1977-2005 he was the Head Men's Basketball Coach at F.D.U. in Madison, N.J.; 1996-2018 Golf Coach at F.D.U.; and served as the Associate Athletic Director at F.D.U. from 1990-2018 before retiring 2 years ago.
Roger originated the S.A.A.C Program in the F.D.U. Athletic Department. He accumulated 334 F.D.U. Basketball Career wins; was 5 x Basketball Coach of the Year, took the 1990 & 1998 Basketball Teams to the NCAA Tournament; was 1999 ECAC Basketball Champions; 5x Golf Coach of the Year; 5x Freedom Golf Champions; and made the NCAA Golf Tournament 4x. He was a 2002 Recipient of the Maddy Award, 2013 Recipient of the Pillar Award; the 2015 EOF Outstanding Faculty Award, and the 2016 Recipient of the MAC Lou Sorrentino Award.
He loved coaching basketball and playing golf, but was most proud of his daughters accomplishments, and enjoyed spending loads of time with his grandchildren.
Roger is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Valerie(Zawislak) Kindel; his daughter, Heidi Clark & her husband, Robert; 2 grandchildren, Gracie & Nate Clark; and 2 brothers, Rudolph & Ross Kindel.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm, on Friday, March 13, 2020, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, DE; where family and friends may view from 11 am-1 pm. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Camden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First State Animal/Kent County S.P.C.A., 32 Shelter Circle, Camden, DE 19934. Condolences may be sent via
www.pippinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020