Services
Tharp Funeral Home
3100 Peters Creek Rd Ste E
Roanoke, VA 24019
(540) 491-9994
Resources
More Obituaries for Romona Hubbard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Romona Thelma Beatrice Hubbard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Romona Thelma Beatrice Hubbard Obituary
Romona Thelma Beatrice Hubbard

Lynchburg - Romona Hubbard, 76, of Lynchburg went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was the wife of Melvin L. Hubbard, Sr. for over 57 years.

Romona was born May 1, 1943 in Morristown, New Jersey a daughter of the late Leroy Toran and Louanna Jennings Toran. Romona was retired as a legal secretary and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Morristown. In addition to her husband she is survived by a son Melvin Hubbard, Jr. and wife Jocelyn Hubbard of Forest, two daughters, Pandora Hubbard of Baltimore, MD, and Alanna Hubbard of East Orange, NJ, and ten grandchildren; Joyce, Melvin, III, Malcolm, Myles, Jarrell, Joshua, Jaimie Joy, Amani, India, and Anai, and numerous other family members.

A Memorial Service for Romona will be held at a later date in Morristown, NJ.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record from May 2 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Romona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tharp Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -