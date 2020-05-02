|
Romona Thelma Beatrice Hubbard
Lynchburg - Romona Hubbard, 76, of Lynchburg went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was the wife of Melvin L. Hubbard, Sr. for over 57 years.
Romona was born May 1, 1943 in Morristown, New Jersey a daughter of the late Leroy Toran and Louanna Jennings Toran. Romona was retired as a legal secretary and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Morristown. In addition to her husband she is survived by a son Melvin Hubbard, Jr. and wife Jocelyn Hubbard of Forest, two daughters, Pandora Hubbard of Baltimore, MD, and Alanna Hubbard of East Orange, NJ, and ten grandchildren; Joyce, Melvin, III, Malcolm, Myles, Jarrell, Joshua, Jaimie Joy, Amani, India, and Anai, and numerous other family members.
A Memorial Service for Romona will be held at a later date in Morristown, NJ.
