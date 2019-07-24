Services
Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Succasunna, NJ 07876
(973) 584-7264
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Ronald Antoni Bromirski


1935 - 2019
Roxbury Township - Ronald Antoni Bromirski, Loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather

Ronald Antoni Bromirski, 83, a 50 year resident of Succasunna, NJ passed away on July 22, 2019. He was predeceased in September 2018 by his wife of 51 years, Barbara Bromirski. Ron was born in Newark, NJ on November 16, 1935 the son of the late Catherine Kieczen & Antoni Bromirski. He grew up in Lyndhurst, NJ, graduated from Lyndhurst High School in 1953, and earned his Bachelor's of Science Degree from Newark College of Engineering (now NJIT) and later attended the RCA Institute, in New York City.

Ron served in the U S Army and was stationed in Alaska where he relayed messages in Morse Code. He later worked as an electrical engineer at Bell Labs in Whippany and Murray Hill. Ron was an accomplished artist & musician and was a member of the Roxbury Art Association and Denville String Band for many years. He also performed for many groups with his own Good Time Players band. Ron later participated in the Ever Young Seniors of Roxbury with his wife, Barbara. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed boating, fishing, and camping with his family.

Ron was also predeceased by his parents and his brother, Antoni Bromirski, Jr. He is survived by his sister Lois Donahue in South Carolina, his daughter Susan Bromirski and husband Michael Gorton and son William Bromirski and wife Diane, also survived by his grandsons; Nicholas and Christopher Bromirski and many nephews, nieces and friends.

The visitation and celebration of Ronald's life will be held Thursday, July 25th, from 4 - 8 pm at Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street Succasunna, 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com) The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, 10 am at the Funeral Home, with the Interment to follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Chester NJ.
