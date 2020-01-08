|
|
Ronald George Repsher
Ronald George Repsher passed away at his home in Randolph on January 8, 2020 at the age of 77. Ron is predeceased by his parents George (Art) and mother Margaret of Morristown.
Ron is survived by his loving wife Roseann of 49 years, his son Luke and wife Jaime, his daughter Tara and husband Ryan, and his four grandchildren Ryleigh 7, Delainey 5, Camden 2, and Teagan 8 months. He is also survived by his sister Sharon and her husband Stuart Murphy and sister Judy Nutt.
Ron graduated from Morristown High School in 1962 and went on to graduate from Nichols College earning a BA in Business after his enlistment with the US Army. Ron went on to work with various government agencies and retired after serving as an Investigator for the US Attorney's Office after 45 years of government service. Ron devoted his retirement to spending time with his family, watching his children having children of their own, engaging in his grandchildren's activities, and passing down family traditions.
Visitation Saturday, January 11, 2020, 12:00-2:30PM with a service at 2:30PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 State Route 10 West, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to ,
https://www.stjude.org/
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020