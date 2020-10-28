Ronald Jobeless
Hopatcong - Ronald Jobeless of Hopatcong, NJ passed away October 26, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was 84 years old.
He was a self- employed Master Carpenter for many years.
Ronald was an avid hunter, Fisherman and loved being outdoors. He was a Registered Republican, member of Elks Lodge #782 in Lake Hopatcong, National Rifle Association, Knee Deep Fishing Club and the New Jersey State Federation of Sportsmen's Club.
He is predeceased by his first wife Patricia and his daughter Patty and his second wife Anneke Jobeless. He is survived by his children Ronald F. Jobeless and his wife Kitsa, Bob Lowe and his wife Sue, Rebekkah McDougall and her husband John, Charmaine Finch and finance Rick Werner and Robin Deverson. Grandchildren Sophia Orzillo and her husband Marc, Tully Evangelis and his wife Nicole, John McDougall, Jake McDougall, Hannah Finch, Alexander, Jessica, Hannah, Victoria and Lillyanna. Great grandchildren Nicholas, Gabriella, Michael, Kali, Christopher and Mia. Siblings Lorraine Smilor and her late husband Frank, Marie Fritch and her husband Paul, Alan (Butch) Jobeless and his late wife Ellie and the Late Frank Jobeless and his late wife Kaletta. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Ronald's Life Celebration will be held on Saturday, October 31 from 1 to 5pm at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing. A prayer service will begin at 4:30pm at the funeral home. All other service will be conducted privately. For online condolences or more information, please visit www.leberlakeside.com
.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to www.stjude.org
or to a charity of choice
.