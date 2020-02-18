Services
Codey & Mackey Funeral Home
107 Essex Avenue
Boonton, NJ 07005
(973) 334-5252
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM



Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church
910 Birch St.
Boonton, NJ
Ronald R. Markiewicz Sr.

Ronald R. Markiewicz Sr. Obituary
Ronald R. Markiewicz, Sr.

Forked River - Ronald R. Markiewicz, Sr., of Forked River, NJ, formerly of Boonton, NJ, passed away on the Saturday, February 15, 2020 at home.

Born in Passaic, NJ to Harry and Sophie Markiewicz, Ron lived in Boonton before moving to Forked River 20 years ago.

Ron retired as an iron-worker with the Iron-workers Local 11 in Newark, NJ. He loved his family and the Jersey Shore.

Surviving are his devoted daughters, Denise (Peter) Makowski and Karen Stuart, cherished grandchildren, Jeffrey, Eric, Daniel and Jesse Makowski, Brittany and Heather Stuart, also his longtime friend and companion, Darlene Farley. In addition to his parents, Harry and Sophie, he was predeceased by his son, Ronald, Jr. in 2018.

Visitation will be on Thu., Feb. 20 th from 5-8 pm at the Codey & Mackey Funeral Home, 107 Essex Ave., Boonton. We will meet at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church, 910 Birch St., Boonton on Fri., Feb. 21 st at 10:30 am where a Funeral Mass will be offered. The interment will follow at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery in Boonton.

Please visit codeymackeyfh.com to share a condolence or a memory with the family.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
