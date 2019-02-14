Services
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
View Map
Denville - Ronald Roberts passed away at his home in Denville, NJ on February 12, 2019, at the age of 83.

Born in Newark, he had lived in Garfield before moving to Denville, NJ in 1968.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa (Weilbaecher) Roberts of Denville, NJ, as well as his loving children, Kimberly & Glenn Kraus of Budd Lake, Ronald & Michelle Roberts of Far Hills, Timothy Roberts of Boonton, and Susan Cassells of Hackettstown, NJ. He is also survived by his grandchildren 8 grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter. His siblings Barbara Gebbia of Manchester, Virginia Schouten of Manchester, NJ, William Roberts of Guilford, CT and Paul Roberts of Glen Rock, NJ and many Nieces and Nephews also survive him.

Visitation will take place on Friday, February 15, 2019, from 3:00 PM- 7:00 PM at Norman Dean Home for Services 16 Righter Ave Denville, NJ 07834 www.normandean.com. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 16th at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Denville Cemetery.

Memorial Donations can be made in his memory to Denville Fire Department by way of inmemof.org.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 14, 2019
