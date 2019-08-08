|
|
Ronald Scott Ollerenshaw
- - Ronald Scott Ollerenshaw, 36, died Friday August 2, 2019 unexpectedly.
He is survived by his son, Adam Matthew, 13, ex wife, Meghan Bongiorno, Brother Matthew Ollerenshaw, nephew Damian Ollerenshaw, paternal grandparents Edgar and Dorothy Ollerenshaw, maternal Grandparents Barkley and Marilyn Eckert, father Ronald Ollerenshaw and his wife Karen, mother Gayle and her husband Mick, along with many Aunt's, Uncle's and cousins .
Ronnie was born in Hackettstown, NJ on 1/30/83. He will always be remembered for his strong artistic abilities, as well as his brilliant mind, humor and compassionate heart. He enjoyed art, music and hunting for obscure things at thrift stores. He is loved by many and will be very missed by anyone who was lucky enough to know him.
Online condolences may be offered at www.morrellofuneralhome.com. Interment will be private.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 8, 2019