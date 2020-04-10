|
|
Ronnie Morris
Wyckoff - Ronnie Morris passed peacefully on April 9, 2020 at the Christian Healthcare Center, Wyckoff. As we navigate these times, we find ourselves in new waters. Due to the current health crisis, Ronnie's Memorial will be scheduled at a later date. Thank you for your continued love and support.
He was the proud father to two daughters. In his younger years he enjoyed sky diving. He was a butcher by trade and enjoyed fishing and golfing.
Formerly of Rockaway he retired to Florida many years back where he could enjoy golf all year round.
Although we are saddened by his passing we take comfort in knowing he is at peace.
He is survived by two daughters Valerie Morris and Tracey Patterson (Lou) both of Rockaway, four granddaughters and two great grandchildren. His beautiful granddaughter Donna Jean Patterson awaited him in Heaven. We know they are together watching over their family with love and strength.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020