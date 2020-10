Ronnie MorrisRockaway - Memorial Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10 - 12 to celebrate the life of Ronnie Morris who passed earlier this year. For complete obituary or to share your best "golfing with Ronnie tales", please go to www.normandean.com He is survived by his daughters Valerie Morris and Tracey Patterson (Lou) and their families.