Rosalie McNally
Rosalie McNally

Parsippany - Rosalie McNally, 88, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Friday, July 17, 2020. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, she worked at Artisan Electronics for 25 years until retiring in 1997.

In addition to spending time with her family, Rosalie always enjoyed cooking, listening to Italian music, Bingo, and going to the casino.

Rosalie is survived by her husband, Donald McNally. Her three children; JoAnn Christie, Janet Walek, Donald McNally Jr. Her grandchildren: Ryan Todero, Benjamin Walek, Rosie Walek, Brendan Christie, Meghan Christie. Also survived by her brother Anthony Palizzotto, and her sister Frances Clamser.

Visitation will take place at Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton on Tuesday, 7/21/2020 from 5pm to 8pm. A funeral mass will be held 10am on Wednesday, 7/22/2020 at St. Christopher Church, 1050 Littleton Rd, Parsippany.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in her name to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




Published in Daily Record from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Bermingham Funeral Home
JUL
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Christopher Church
Funeral services provided by
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
(973) 366-0520
