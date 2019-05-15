|
|
Rosaline M. Davis
Boonton - Rosaline M. Davis, 96, of Boonton, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Boonton Care Center. Relatives and friends are welcome to join us on Friday, May 17th from 3:30 - 7:30 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville. Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, May 18th at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Memorial Donations are being accepted to the by way of www.inmemof.org. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record on May 15, 2019