Rosario Patiño "Rosa" Gonzalez
Rosario "Rosa" Patiño Gonzalez

Dover - Rosario "Rosa" Patiño Gonzalez, 82, of Dover, NJ was called home to our Lord on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was a loving, caring mother, grandmother, wife, sister, aunt, and friend. She touched the lives of all who knew her. Rosa was born in Aguada, Puerto Rico, and she was a devoted Catholic who enjoyed going to church, spending time with her family, friends, and going to the casinos. She also loved to travel on family trips. The most important thing in her life was her children. She was totally dedicated to her children in all aspects of her life.

Rosa was predeceased by her husband, Maximo Patiño in 1999, her parents, Juan Gonzalez and Primitiva Nieves, brothers, Luis Gonzalez, Ramon Gonzalez, sister Dora Iris Lorenzo, and dear friend and sister in law Carmen Gonzalez.

Rosa was fortunate to have found love again and married Ramon Nieves in 2018.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Maximo Patiño Jr and his wife Margarita, Nidia Patiño and her husband Oldemar, Osvaldo "Bobby" Patiño and his wife Karina, and Edwin Patiño. Six grandchildren Alexander, Jasmine, Evan, Andrew, Matthew, and Ariana and step grandchildren Samuel and Benjamin. Also, her siblings, Rafael Gonzalez and wife Nilsa, Serafin Gonzalez, and wife Justina, sister Luz Gonzalez and many nieces and nephews. She will also be greatly missed by her husband Ramon and his six children and their families.

Rosa will forever hold a special place in everyone's heart as a loving mother, grandmother, wife, sister, aunt, and friend.

Private Visitation and funeral by Tuttle Funeral Home 272 Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).




Published in Daily Record from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
