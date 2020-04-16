|
Rose A. Baker
Kenvil - Rose A. Baker, (Ferrigno), of Kenvil passed from her Earthly life on April 11, 2020 at Holly Manor Nursing Home at the age of 88 after a brief illness. Born in East Rutherford, NJ, Rose was raised in Netcong before moving to Kenvil to raise her family. Her favorite pastime was cooking for her family, which included many aunts, uncles and cousins. Her many recipes have been passed down to her children and grandchildren. Rose worked in the Central Supply division of Dover General Hospital as a valued employee for fifteen years.
Rose was predeceased by her loving husband of 58 years, Russell, her parents Mary (Ambrosino) and Harry Ferrigno, and brothers Jerry Ferrigno and Harry Ferrigno, Jr. She is survived by her children Russell (Skip) and wife Elaine of PA, Mark and wife Lori of Succasunna, Jeffrey and wife Jaymie of Hackettstown, Donna Carter and husband John of RI, Scott and wife Maria of Dover, David and wife, Cathy of PA, and her sister, Anne Beaulieu and brother Joseph Ferrigno, and 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Rose's life will be held at a future time. Rose and her husband frequently donated to Roxbury Social Services and would be honored to have donations made in her memory. Donations can be made to: Roxbury Social Services, 72 Eyland Avenue, Succasunna, NJ 07876.
Arrangements entrusted to Morgan Funeral Home, 31 Main St, Netcong. Messages of condolence may be sent to: NetcongFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020