Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
(973) 366-0520
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
Rose Ellen Scovill Obituary
Rose Ellen Scovill

Oak Ridge - Rose Scovill, passed away at home on Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was 78 years of age.

She was born in Bangor, Maine and spent most of her life in New Jersey where she raised her children. Rose was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt.

She worked as a nurse for over 40 years, and touched many lives with her care. She was also deeply devoted to her rescue dogs and a protector and steward of wildlife.

Rose was the eldest of 7 children. She is survived by her identical twin Rene, sisters Annette and Cris, brothers Alan and John, and was predeceased by her brother Adrian.

She is also survived by her older son, Craig Scovill with wife Tanya, parents of her grandsons Logan and Corbin, and her younger son Wade Scovill with wife Sally, parents of her granddaughters Chloe and Chelsea. Her dear dog Hazel will be joining Craig's family.

Visitation and a memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2pm at Bermingham Funeral Home in Wharton, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rose's honor to Eleventh Hour Rescue, P.O. Box 218, Rockaway, NJ 07866 (www.ehrdogs.org/info/donate) would be appreciated. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on July 11, 2019
