Rose Freedman
Randolph - Rose Freedman, 92, former resident of Randolph, NJ and currently residing in Venice, FL, passed away Sunday, October 27. Rose was married 60 years to the love of her life, Milton B. Freedman, who predeceased her in 2010. Rose was a homemaker who took great joy and pride in her family. She is survived by her daughter Susan Steele Miller and her husband Tom, son Steven Freedman and his wife Terri, son Kenneth Freedman and his wife Diane and daughter Nancy Walsh and her husband Jim. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Justin Freedman, Lindsey Freedman, Laura Freedman, Ryan Walsh, Matt Walsh, Laurie Quinn, Jaime Walsh and Justin Walsh.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 3rd from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Tuttle Funeral Home in Randolph, NJ (www.Tuttlefh.com) with a graveside service on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Mount Freedom Hebrew Cemetery also in Randolph.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made her memory to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241
