|
|
Rose Gilda Tardive Stetz
Hendersonville, N C, - Mrs. Rose Gilda Tardive Stetz, 98, died on March 4, 2019 at the Life Care Center. She was born in Dunmore, PA and lived in Succasunna before moving to N C for the past 4 years. She worked as a housekeeper and cook for Fr. Leo Lambert when the church was founded in Succasunna. She was also a member of St. Therese R C Church and Rosary Society. She later retired as a nurse's aide from the Merry Heart Nursing Home in Succasunna.
She loved being with family and looked forward to Sunday family dinners and especially cooking for celebrations on Christmas, Easter, and Thanksgiving where all her children and grandchildren would gather at her home.
She was predeceased by her husband Stephen Stetz in 2011, her parents Gabriel and Antoinette Tardive, and by her sister Yolonda D'Ottavio, and 7 brothers; Dominik, John, Ambrose, Vincent, Veto, Gabriel, and William Tardive.
She is survived by her 4 children; Carolyn (and Doug) Morrow of GA, Rosemary (and John) Ciaramella of NC, Stephen Jr. (and Francene) Stetz of Succasunna, and James (and Kimberly) Stetz of NC. She also leaves her 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Friends may visit at the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com) on Sunday from 4 - 8 pm. The Funeral Liturgy will be held on Monday, 10 am at St. Therese R C Church, 151 Main Street, Succasunna, followed by the interment at the Succasunna Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the .
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 7, 2019