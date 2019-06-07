|
Rose H. Oleinyk
Dover - Rose H. Oleinyk (nee Korkes) passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at St. Clare's Hospital, Dover.
She was predeceased by her husband Chester, daughter Lorraine and son Richard, and she is survived by her daughter Kathleen Oleinyk. Rose was blessed to have loving nieces and nephews assisting and comforting her in her golden years including; JoAnne Hardy, Ralph Oleinyk and Rosemarie Kliesewiecz; and her loving friend Jean Shieu and family.
Funeral Mass 11:00 AM on Monday June 10, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, Dover.
Interment at Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover.
All arrangements by Tuttle Funeral Home Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).
Published in Daily Record on June 7, 2019