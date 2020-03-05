Services
Doyle Funeral Home
106 Maple Ave.
Morristown, NJ 07960
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
Morristown, NJ
1924 - 2020
Rose L. Ruocco Obituary
Rose L. Ruocco

Morristown - Rose L. Ruocco of Morristown died peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was 95. Born in Morristown, she was a lifelong resident. Rose was a graduate of Morristown High School Class of 1943. She held an administrative position at Western Electric, Union, NJ for 40 years. Rose travelled extensively around the world. She was an artist who won many awards for her water colors. She is predeceased by her parents Nicholas and Louise Ruocco and her brother Frank. Rose is survived by her nephew James DelGiudice and niece Mary Lou DelGiudice Pinizzotto. She is also survived by her great-niece Kristen O'Shea and great-nephew Paul Pinizzotto and great-great-nephew Dylan O'Shea as well as many many friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Assumption, Morristown on Saturday at 10:00AM. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Hours of visitation at the Doyle Funeral Home, 106 Maple Ave., Morristown on Friday (today) from 4-7PM.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
