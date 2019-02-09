|
Rose Leone
Boonton - Rose Leone ( nee Bevacqua), 92, of Boonton, passed away at home with her loving family at her side. Born in Marcellinara, Italy, Rose moved to Boonton at the age of 3.
Prior to becoming a proud homemaker, Rose was a hairdresser at Park Beauty Salon in Boonton. She was an alumnus of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School and Wilfred Beauty Academy. She was also a member of the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Rosary Altar Society. She was an avid believer in family first. Nothing brought her greater joy than cooking and having her family at the table.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2-6 PM, at the Dangler, Lewis and Carey Funeral Home, 312 West Main Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 10: 00 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 910 Birch Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. Interment will follow immediately at St. Mary's Cemetery in Boonton. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rose's memory may be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com.
Rose was predeceased by her beloved husband Tony. She is survived by her loving daughters Michele Leone and Lisa Silverman (Robert); cherished grandchildren Matthew, Andrew, Samuel, Benjamin, Lauren and Brenden; her caring siblings Nicola Bevacqua, Jr., Adeline Sabatino, Frank Bevacqua and Louise DiCarlo; and Many nieces and nephews.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 9, 2019