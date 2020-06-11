Rose M. Bizzari
1928 - 2020
Rose M. Bizzari

Ledgewood - Rose M. Bizzari 91, of the Ledgewood section of Roxbury Township, NJ passed away, peacefully, at home on Thursday, June 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Dover, NJ on December 22, 1928 to the late James & Isabel (Bayone) Esposito. Rose has resided in Ledgewood for most of her life.

She worked at Dover Handbag in Netcong and Picatinny Arsenal but mostly Rose cared for her loving family. Rose enjoyed cleaning the house, working in the yard, cooking, Chinese buffet and going to the Wildwood Fireman's Convention. But most of all, Rose loved spending time with her family.

Rose was predeceased by a brother, Anthony Esposito and four sisters, Madeline Arbolino, Marie Adiorio, Louise Krol and Jane Kliven

Rose is survived by her husband of 65 years, Louis Bizzari, her children Karen Guerra and Michael Bizzari. Her grandchildren Melissa and Louis.

Due to the governor's restrictions on indoor capacities for funerals, Rose's Life Celebration will be private. All are invited to attend a public graveside service on Monday June 15, 2020 at 11:45 AM at Stanhope Union Cemetery in Mt. Olive Township. For memorial donations, please consider Roxbury Fire Company #2, PO Box 138, Landing, NJ 07850. For further information or to share a fond memory of Rose, please visit www.leberlakeside.com.




Published in Daily Record from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Graveside service
11:45 AM
Stanhope Union Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home
150 Landing Rd.
Landing, NJ 07850
(973) 398-3000
