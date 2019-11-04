|
|
Rose M. Lanterman
Rose M. Lanterman, 71, of Oxford, NJ passed away peacefully at Warren Haven Nursing Home on November 4, 2019 with her caring family by her side.
Rose was born on April 4, 1948 in Newton, NJ to the late Michael and Ruth Larli.
She was previously from Budd Lake and East Hanover, NJ before moving to Oxford with her loving husband Donald. Rose enjoyed playing cards and dominos. She was a fan of TV game shows and soap operas. She collected all things Betty Boop and Elvis. Rose was a socialite and very well liked at the nursing home, she will be sadly missed by all who knew her. She cherished her family and time spent with them.
In addition to her husband Donald she is survived by her 3 sons, Donald Lanterman Jr. and his wife Vickie, Michael Lanterman and his wife Danielle and Robert Lanterman and his wife Debbie; 3 daughters, Paula Bowers and her husband Steve, Tina Potts and her husband Derrick and Tanya Lanterman; Sisters, Mary and Loretta; Grandchildren, Liam, Zoey and Gia.
Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday November 9, 2019 from 11:00 AM - 12:30 pm at the Warren Hills Memorial Home. 234 W. Washington Ave. Washington, NJ 07882. A Memorial Service will be celebrated immediately following at 12:30 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made in Rose's name to Common Sense for Animals, PO Box 589, Broadway, NJ 08808, http://www.commonsenseforanimals.org
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019