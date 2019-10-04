Services
French, Gifford, Preiter & Blasl Funeral Home
25 Railroad Ave
Chatham, NY 12037
(518) 392-2811
Rose M. McAuliffe

Rose M. McAuliffe Obituary
Rose M. McAuliffe

Chatham, NY - Rose M. McAuliffe formally of Morris Township NJ died October 1, 2019 at her home in Chatham NY surrounded by the love of her family and friends.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Jack McAuliffe and her sisters Joan and Regina, she leaves to celebrate her life her five sons and their spouses, sixteen grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, her siblings Rev. James Daley and Ronnie Zimmerman and many nieces and nephews.

Rose was born in Albany NY and graduated from The College of St. Rose. She earned a masters degree from Boston College. She devoted her life to creating a loving home for her husband and family. Rose relished time with friends and cared for others as a social worker with Catholic Charities in Phoenix AZ, All Souls Hospital, and the Parsippany-Troy Hills school system in NJ. Since moving to Chatham NY 32 years ago, she devoted her time to St. James Parish and the Chatham community. Faith and church were an integral part of her entire life.

Condolences may be conveyed at frenchblasl.com
Published in Daily Record on Oct. 4, 2019
