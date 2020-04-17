|
|
Rose Marie Fischer
Rose Marie Fischer, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Morris View Health Care Center in Morris Plains after courageously battling Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy for 18 years. Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Denville. Memorial Donations are being accepted in Rose Marie's memory by way of www.inmemof.org to either the Denville Library, St. Mary's Church, or St. Labre Indian School. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020