Rose Mary Decker

Manchester - Rose Mary Decker, 70, of Manchester, NJ, passed away on Thursday December 5, 2019, at Community Medical Center in Toms River. Born in Orange, NJ, Rose Mary lived in Pocono Mountain, PA, Olive Branch, MS, and San Diego, CA, before retiring 6 years ago. She worked as a hairdresser, receptionist, and insurance agent. Rose Mary enjoyed life and her retirement. She loved adventure traveling with Jude but her most memorable and favorite was their cruise around the Hawaiian Islands. While living in Leisure Village West, she was a member of the Westernaires and the RV Club. Rose Mary loved all animals, but what she loved the most was her time spent with her grandchildren, all three of whom she adored. Rose Mary had that special presence about her. Her laugh and smile brightened up the whole room. To know her was to lover her.

Predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Rose Michetti, Rose Mary is survived by her spouse of 38 years, Judy "Jude", her daughter Jennifer Benning, her grandchildren, Alex, Elektra and Raven, her sister Louise Kramer and her brother Joseph Michetti. She is also survived by her aunts Nettie Martino and Joan LaGravenese, as well as many extended family and friends.

A Celebration of Rose Mary's life will be held on April 25, 2020, at the Leisure Fair in Leisure Village West. In keeping with Rose Mary's giving nature, donations can be made in her memory to St. Jude Children Research or the Popcorn Park Zoo.

There could be no greater love then the love shared by Rose Mary and Jude. The love and support showed by family, friends and the LVW community has been overwhelming.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
