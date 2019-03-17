|
|
Rose Russo
Madison - Rose Russo, 102, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She is survived by her brother, Anthony Speranza of Springfield; 5 grandchildren, Lynn, Rick, Rob, Debbie & Billy; six great-grandchildren, Erin, Cara, Robby, Madison, Becky & Ashley; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 9-11AM at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison, with an 11AM funeral service held at the conclusion of the visitation. Interment will follow at St. Vincent's Cemetery, Madison. For a complete obituary and further information, please visit our website at www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 17, 2019