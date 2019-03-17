Services
Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
973-377-2735
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Madison Memorial Home
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Madison Memorial Home
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Russo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Russo


1916 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rose Russo Obituary
Rose Russo

Madison - Rose Russo, 102, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She is survived by her brother, Anthony Speranza of Springfield; 5 grandchildren, Lynn, Rick, Rob, Debbie & Billy; six great-grandchildren, Erin, Cara, Robby, Madison, Becky & Ashley; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 9-11AM at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison, with an 11AM funeral service held at the conclusion of the visitation. Interment will follow at St. Vincent's Cemetery, Madison. For a complete obituary and further information, please visit our website at www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now