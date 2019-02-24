|
|
Rose Van Estenbridge
Flanders - Rose Van Estenbridge passed away on February 16, 2019 at St. Clare's Hospital in Dover. She was 90 years of age.
Rose was born and raised in Paterson. She lived in the Berkshire Valley section of Roxbury Twp. for many years and lived in Flanders for the past 12 years. She was a loving single mother to her 3 children.
She was predeceased by her son Donald.
She is survived by her son John Carey and his wife Margaret of FL, daughter Doris Moore and her husband John of Budd Lake, 7 grandchildren; Tera, Alicia, Donell, Jessica, Austin, John and Daniel, 5 great-grandchildren; Dakota, Marcaila, Alexandrea, Jennafer, and Kayla and 2 great-great grandchildren; Brycelin and Shiames.
Interment will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Offer condolances at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 24, 2019