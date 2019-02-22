|
Roselle Claire Graver
Dover - Roselle Claire Graver, loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother died on Thursday, February 14, 2019, after declining health.
Born December 20, 1925, to John and Frances Cronin, in West Catasauqua, Pennsylvania. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing in Allentown, Pennsylvania where she became a Registered Nurse.
When World War II ended, Roselle married Ray Graver her handsome, returning sailor on September 11, 1946. They would go on to enjoy 61 years together until Ray's passing in 2008. Their family of three daughters and one son kept her busy in the early years. During those years family, friends, gatherings, and many bridge games filled her days.
Roselle's career as a R.N. began in Pennsylvania and continued when the family moved to New Jersey. At Dover General Hospital in Dover, New Jersey she started as a floor nurse, working 3-11. Roselle became a Supervisor on the Orthopedic floor, and for many years was an Assistant Director of Nursing for Dover General Hospital-St. Clare's Hospital. She also worked as a substitute nurse for the Randolph Schools.
After her retirement in 1991, Roselle enjoyed many years of family, travel and a variety of experiences with her husband, children, and their growing families. She was a member of the First Memorial Presbyterian Church in Dover where she served as a deacon and enjoyed weekly Bible study. Many hours every Spring were spent planting her gardens, planters, and steps with colorful pots of blossoms. Her green thumb was evident inside and outside. She was particularly fond of violets and they flowered throughout her home.
Roselle was a member of the Randolph Woman's Club and the Randolph Seniors Club. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and was a Spelling Bee Champion at the Regency Nursing home where she resided for three years.
She is survived by her three daughters Donna Egloff and husband Jack, Ann Chelbus and husband Michael, Jeanne Stites and husband Tim, and son Rusty Graver and wife Jill. Roselle had seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Her family would like to thank the care staff on the fifth floor at the Regency Grande for their concern, compassion and caring attention in her final years.
A memorial service to honor Roselle's life will be held on March 1st at First Memorial Presbyterian Church in Dover, NJ at 11:30 am. Private internment services will be held in the Spring.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Roselle's name be made to First Memorial Presbyterian Church, Blackwell Street, Dover, NJ 07801.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 22, 2019