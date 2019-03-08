|
Rosemarie Raiola
- - Surrounded by love, Rosemarie Raiola, née Cavaliere, passed peacefully on March 6. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Tony, their four children, Robert, Christopher, Jennifer and Jonathan,their spouses, their nine grandchildren: Alyssa, Julia, Robert, Christopher, Matthew, Victoria, Emma, Sofia and Leonardo and five siblings: Angelo, Michael, Louis,Theresa and Anthony. A gentle woman of deep faith, "Nana" treasured being in the company of her children and grandchildren who enjoyed her sense of style and love for the color red. She loved to cook, knit, travel and her homemade bread and meatballs were legendary. She was active in the Cromwell Olive Twigs, helping raise funds for Morristown Medical Center. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY and later a resident of Convent Station, NJ, Rosemarie dedicated her life to her family and large circle of friends. She will be waked at Burroughs Kohr & Dangler,in Madison, NJ on Sunday, March 10th from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas More Church, Convent Station, NJ on Monday, March 11 at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , the National MS Society or .
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 8, 2019