Rosemary Boyer
Port Morris - Rosemary Boyer, 78, of the Port Morris section of Roxbury Township, passed away on Friday April 19, 2019 at Hackettstown Medical Center.
Born on April 9, 1941 in Kingston, PA to the late John and Rose Nemic, Rosemary lived in Wharton prior to moving to Port Morris 38 years ago. Rosemary worked as the Dietary Director at Dover Christian Nursing Home in Dover. She was an active parishioner at Port Morris United Methodist Church and was instrumental in "Pasties" baking fundraisers, as well as a member of the choir. Rosemary enjoyed playing cards, trips to the casinos, camping, fishing and cooking. All her joy in life was centered around her adoring family.
Survivors include her husband, Richard, daughters, Karen Ripatrazone and husband, Joe and Kim Lloyd and husband, John, son Richard, Jr. and wife, Karen, eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, two brothers and five sisters.
She was predeceased by her sister, Marie.
Rosemary's Life Celebration will include visiting on Monday April 22, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, NJ. A prayer service will be offered Monday evening at 7:00PM at the funeral home. A memorial gathering will also be offered on Sunday April 28, 2019 beginning at 2:00 PM at the Port Morris United Methodist Church, 546 Main Street, Landing, NJ 07850. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Port Morris United Methodist Church. For further information and to share a fond memory, please visit www.leberlakeside.com.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 21, 2019