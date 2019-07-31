Services
Doyle Funeral Home
106 Maple Ave.
Morristown, NJ 07960
Rosemary (Connolly) Justo

Rosemary (Connolly) Justo

Morristown - Rosemary (Connolly) Justo 50 of Morristown NJ passed away peacefully on July 26. She leaves behind her mother and father - Madeline & William Connolly, her children Anthony, Jr., Nicole Marie and Noel Lynn. She will be missed dearly by her children and her grandchildren, Daniel Timothy Justo, Hazel Grace Justo and Zoe May Justo. She also leaves behind her beloved brother William Patrick Connolly Jr. She will be missed by her many friends and relatives. Daisy, the Yorkie, will miss her greatly.
Published in Daily Record from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
