Roy L Deter Jr
Branchburg - Roy L. Deter Jr, 61, of Branchburg, NJ, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Bridgeway Care Center. Born in Orange, NJ, Roy resided in Denville, NJ 30 plus years ago, before relocating to Woodland, CA and recently residing in Branchburg, NJ.
A Viewing will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 3-5pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 RT. 202 South Branchburg, NJ.
Committal is private.
for a full obituary reflecting his life.