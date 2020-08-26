1/
Roy L. Deter Jr.
{ "" }
Roy L Deter Jr

Branchburg - Roy L. Deter Jr, 61, of Branchburg, NJ, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Bridgeway Care Center. Born in Orange, NJ, Roy resided in Denville, NJ 30 plus years ago, before relocating to Woodland, CA and recently residing in Branchburg, NJ.

A Viewing will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 3-5pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 RT. 202 South Branchburg, NJ.

Committal is private.

Please visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com for a full obituary reflecting his life.




Published in Daily Record from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Branchburg Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
(908) 526-7638
