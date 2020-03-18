|
|
Rudolph R. Savory
Bridgewater - 90, died March 13, 2020.
Roger was born in Evesham and raised in Badsey, England. He relocated to the US with his family in 1978, living in Chatham until he moved to Bridgewater in 2012. He was employed as a chemical engineer at Exxon Research and Engineering in Florham Park for many years, retiring in 1995. Roger was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Chatham, where he sang in the choir and was a lay reader. He was also an avid and distinguished bell ringer, encouraged by Mr. Charles Binyon, his Sunday school teacher at Badsey church. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are his children, Rachel Reina (Christine Figorito), Caroline Vermes (Mark), Jonathan Savory (Gabrielle) and Richard Savory, and six grandchildren.
Memorial services will be announced at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Chatham. Arrangements by Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, Somerville.
Donations can be made to Doctor without Borders, 40 Rector St 16th floor, New York, NY 10006. To send condolences to the family, visit www.brucecvan arsdalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020