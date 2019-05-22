|
Rufus Herring
Asheboro, NC - Rufus Herring, 84, of Asheboro, NC passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019, beside his family and friends. He was born October 11, 1934 in South Carolina, to Walter and Beunia, then moved to North Carolina where he resided through his enlistment in the United States Navy. In May 1960, Rufus married his friend and love, Joan Beverly Herring, nee Harriott. The two settled and began a family together in Boonton, New Jersey, where Rufus worked for the Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Board of Education. The family resided in Boonton until 2014, then retired to North Carolina.
Rufus will be fondly remembered by his wife, Joan; by his children, Rufus Jr., Arthur, Becky, and her husband David, and Tammy; by his grandchildren, Joseph, his wife Jessica, James, Josh, Steven, Arthur Jr, and his wife Taylor; by his great-grandchildren, Kallie and Emery; and by his sister, Judy Rogers and her children Kim, Rodney, and Sharon. He will be missed by many.
Rufus was preceded in death by siblings, Agnes Bass, Inez Walters, and James and George Herring; and by his daughter-in-law, Bonnie Herring, nee Campbell.
A celebration of Rufus' life will be held at 6:00 PM, Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Ridge Funeral Home, 908 Albemarle Road, Asheboro, NC 27203, with military honors provided by the Randolph County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 PM, prior to the service. Interment will be in Salisbury National Cemetery.
Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Rufus to Hospice of Randolph County or Boonton Kiwanis First Aid Squad.
Published in Daily Record on May 22, 2019