Russell "Russ" Bloodworth
Eastern Shore, VA - Russell "Russ" Bloodworth passed away at home on June 21, 2019 after a long illness. Russ was born in Brooklyn, NY on August 23, 1940 but he grew up in Lodi, NJ and lived in Rockaway Boro for over 40 years, before relocating to the Eastern Shore of Virginia in 2011. He was predeceased by his parents, Eldred and Lily (Martinelli) Bloodworth, and his late wife, Joyce. He is survived by his wife, Katherine Sheppard, his 3 children, Jeff, Dana (Blacharski), and Brian, along with his 4 grandchildren Ethan, Ava and Noah Blacharski, and Alana Bloodworth, as well as his two brothers, Donald and Hughy and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He worked for Corn Products Corp and Waner-Lambert before joining his father and brothers at Rayelco Generator Corp. in Lodi, retiring in 2011. He was an avid Yankees fan, enjoyed fishing with his friends, and was beloved by everyone who ever met him.
Cremation will be private
Donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P. O. Box 414238, Boston MA 02241-4238.
Published in Daily Record on June 23, 2019