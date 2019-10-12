Services
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
(973) 366-0520
Ruth A. Cooper

Ruth A. Cooper Obituary
Ruth A. Cooper

Wharton - Ruth A. Cooper (Anderson) passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019 in Succasunna with her family by her side. She was 91 years of age.

Ruth was born in Wharton to the late Edwin and Johanna (Waters) Anderson and lived her entire life in Wharton. She worked as a teacher's aide for over 38 years at The Children's Workshop Preschool, where she formed a very special friendship with Judi and Mary. She and her husband, Jack, enjoyed 50 years of camping at Driftstone on the Delaware in Mt. Bethel, PA where they formed a very close bond with owners Earl and Peg Ackerman. She was blessed to have been surrounded by a close neighborhood family, especially Julie, Wayne, Tom and Dottie, and Evelyn. She was a long time member of Eastern Star and United Methodist Women.

She was predeceased by her husband, Jack, in June of this year, her brother, Robert, and her sister, Florence "Sis" Megletti.

She is survived by two sons, Jack A. Cooper and his wife Barbara of Succasunna; Bob Cooper and his significant other Ginny Vogt of Budd Lake; 5 grandchildren: Brian Cooper and his wife Brittney of Succasunna, Amy Cooper of VA, Brittney Cooper and her fiancée Anthony Alecci of Hoboken, Katie Martinez and her husband Ricky of VA and Kyle Cooper of VA and niece Sue Megletti of Wharton.

Visitation will be held 6-8pm on Monday October 14, at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to a would be appreciated. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
