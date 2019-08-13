|
Ruth Anne Niblick
Clifford Twp. - Ruth Anne Niblick, 81 of Clifford Township died Monday, July 1, at Abington Manor, Clarks Summit, of pancreatic cancer.
Born August 30, 1937 , in Orange, NJ, she is the daughter of the late Frank J and Margaret A (Crandall) Wescott. She grew up in New Jersey and had strong connections to the Forest City Uniondale area. Ruth Anne raised her family in Boonton Township, NJ, and was a Manager for Ryder Student Transportation (later First Student) for 30 years before her retirement. An avid choral singer, she was a member of the choir in every church she attended, and for many years sang with the Morris Conservatory Chorus. She loved all animals, and always had at least 1 cat and one dog at any time. After retirement, Ruth Anne returned to her home outside of Forest City, completing a renovation of the home originally owned by her parents. She thoroughly enjoyed riding her John Deere tractor to mow the 3 acres+ of her lawn. She was a member of her beloved Christ Episcopal Church, Forest City, singing in the choir, helping at community lunches and dinners, and serving on vestry. She was also a member of the Phoenix Women's Club in Uniondale.
Ruth Anne is survived by her children: Sr Laurie W Niblick, SSG, Lilydale MN, Margaret Niblick Herman, Sarasota, FL, William F Niblick (Dale), Denville NJ, and foster son Kenneth Sanders of Washington, NJ; sisters Elaine O'Reilly (Joseph) and Esther Harte and 4 grandchildren - Nicole Niblick, Corey Niblick, Alison Herman and Gavin Herman.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter Shari and sisters Alison Wescott, Romayne Platt Smith, and former husband, Wilfred Niblick.
The Funeral will be August 31, at 2pm in the Christ Episcopal Church to be celebrated by the Rev. William McGinty, Delaware Street, Forest City. Cremation is through the Kevin M Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main Street, Forest City. Interrment will be private. Memorial gifts may be offered to Christ Episcopal Church, Forest City.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 13, 2019