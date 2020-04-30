Services
Ruth C. Johnson

Randolph - Mrs. Ruth C. Johnson, 97, died on April 29, 2020 at the Regency Grande Nursing Home in Dover. She was

born at home and was a life-long resident of Mt. Freedom. A 1941 graduate of Dover High School, she was a bookkeeper

and floral worker at her family's business, Cannata's Greenhouse and Florist in Mt. Freedom. Ruth was a life-long member of the Mt. Freedom Presbyterian Church where she sang in the Choir; served as the Financial Secretary; was a member of the Women's Association; and taught children in Sunday School.

She was predeceased by her husband of 72 years, Paul A. Johnson; her parents Walter and Grace Cannata; and her sister Alice Bennett. She is survived by her daughter Carol Smyth (Mike) of Mt Freedom; her son the Rev. David Johnson (Barbara) of Cortland, NY; three grandchildren, Zachary Johnson of Cortland, NY, Kelly Moyes of Keyport, NJ, and Kathleen White of Washington, NJ; and one great-grandson, Paul Bender of Mt. Freedom, NJ.

Arrangements are by the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264

(davishepplewhitefh.com). For those who wish to join us, there will only be a grave side services on May 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Mt. Freedom Presbyterian Cemetery, Sussex Turnpike, Randolph where she will be buried next to her husband.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020
