Ruth E. (Rousseau) Borkstrom
Rockaway Twp. - Ruth E. (Rousseau) Borkstrom, of Rockaway Twp. passed away on Saturday, September 28th at the age of 87.
She worked in the Rockaway Twp. Schools for over 25 years before retiring in 1996.
Ruth was predeceased by her husband Walter Borkstrom Jr.(2005) and her Grandson Justin Pease in 2016. Tragically her Son Walter Borkstrom III died the same day as her.
She is survived by her two daughters Ruth & William Pease of Budd Lake and their Daughter Heather Hall and her partner Tim Stewart of Indiana. Her Daughter Barbara Kabasakalian of Wharton and her partner Henry Wulster. Barbara's children Krystle Kabasakalian and Michael Kabasakalian and his partner Victoria and his Daughter, her Great Granddaughter Giuliana Kabasakalian and her Mother Lena. Her Son Walter Borkstrom III left behind his children Amanda and Samantha Borkstrom of Stillwater and Amanda's Daughter, her Great Granddaughter Bailey. Also many loving nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass for her will be held on Saturday, October 19th at 1pm with a repast following at 2pm at St. Clements Church, 154 Mt. Pleasant Avenue, Dover, NJ 07801 under the direction of Norman Dean Home for Services 16 Righter Ave Denville, NJ 07834 www.normandean.com. Services for Walter Borkstrom III will be held at a later date.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019