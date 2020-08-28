Ruth E. Dunn
Roxbury Twp. - It is with profound sadness that the family of Ruth E. Dunn, age 86, announce her peaceful passing on the evening of Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Regency Grand Nursing Home in Dover.
Ruth was born to the late Edith and Russell Jones, in the Lower Berkshire Valley section of Roxbury Township, which she called home. She worked at Dover General Hospital as a Dietician Aide for many years and volunteered with the Ladies' Auxiliary of the Roxbury Co. #3 firehouse. Ruth also enjoyed baking, crocheting and spending time with family.
Ruth will be lovingly missed by her daughter Joanne Dunn; son James Dunn and his wife, Patrice; grandchildren, Jeffrey and Mollie; three great-granddaughters, Lilah, Norah, and Luna, who she adored; and sister, Alice Springer.
She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Dunn; brothers, Charles, Earl, Russell Jr., and Chester; and sisters Ellen and Gloria.
A private interment and memorial service will be held at a later date.
