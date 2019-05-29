Services
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
(973) 366-0520
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
8:30 AM
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Wharton, NJ
Interment
Following Services
Locust Hill Cemetery
Dover, NJ
Wharton - Ruth Ravinskas, 87, passed away Monday, May 27th at St. Clare's Hospital/Denville.

She was born in Scranton, PA to the late Elmer Kriger and Mary (née Grzenda). It was there that she met and married her late husband Arthur (Bill) Ravinskas. In 1957 they moved to Wharton. They were married 53 years before he passed away in 2001.

Ruth will be remembered for her abundant unconditional love for her family, optimism in all situations, her ability to spark up a conversation with complete strangers and her wonderful sense of humor.

Ruth was a member of the Wharton Senior Citizens. She was also a member of the Knitting Club at the First Presbyterian Church of Berkshire Valley. She kept many children warm with the countless hats and mittens she donated over the years.

Predeceased by her brother Howard Kriger.

Ruth is survived by her loving children; William Ravinskas of Wharton, Charlene Unick and her husband Ray of Rockaway Boro, her grandchildren; Jessica of RI and Ryan of TX, who were the pride of her life. She is also survived by her sisters; Charlotte Hafich, Elmae Whelan and her brother Alfred Kriger. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Visitation will be held 8:30 to 10:30am on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A funeral mass will be held 11am at St. Mary's Church, Wharton. Interment will follow at Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on May 29, 2019
