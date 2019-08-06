Services
Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home
106 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
973-377-3232
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home
106 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home
106 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Ruth (Ellis) LiPira

Ruth (Ellis) LiPira Obituary
Ruth (Ellis) LiPira

East Hanover - Ruth (Ellis) LiPira, 71, of East Hanover, passed away August 3, 2019. Family and friends are welcome to gather on Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 4-8 pm at Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home, 106 Main St., Madison, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 10-11 am at Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home. Following, there will be a brief graveside service for Ruth at Pluckemin Presbyterian Church Cemetery at 12 noon. For a complete obituary, please visit www.danglerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 6, 2019
