Ruth (Ellis) LiPira
East Hanover - Ruth (Ellis) LiPira, 71, of East Hanover, passed away August 3, 2019. Family and friends are welcome to gather on Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 4-8 pm at Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home, 106 Main St., Madison, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 10-11 am at Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home. Following, there will be a brief graveside service for Ruth at Pluckemin Presbyterian Church Cemetery at 12 noon. For a complete obituary, please visit www.danglerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 6, 2019