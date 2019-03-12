Services
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
(973) 694-1582
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
7:30 PM
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
View Map
Ruth Marie Ciriello

West Milford - Ruth Marie Ciriello (nee Morgan), of West Milford, NJ formerly of Montville, NJ passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. She was a homemaker. She enjoyed being a den leader and also enjoyed playing bingo. She was a member of the PTA at Montville High School and Valley View Elementary School. She was a caregiver for Cerebral Palsy of NJ for 20 years. Beloved wife of the late Patrick Ciriello. Devoted mother of Ruth Mirabella and her husband James and Patrick Ciriello and his wife Marie. Dear sister of the late Gladys and James Morgan. Loving grandmother of Laura, JP, Cassandra Mirabella and Patrick Robert Ciriello. Funeral on Wednesday evening at 7:30 PM at Keri Memorial Funeral Home, 125 Main Street, Lincoln Park, NJ. Visiting on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. www.kerimemorial.com
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 12, 2019
