Ruth Meryn
Morris Plains - (nee Bogert) of Morris Plains was called to Heaven on April 14, 2020 due to complications during treatment for the Covid -19 Virus. She was 89.
Ruth is survived by her daughter Maryanna Hughes; her husband, David Hughes; and her granddaughter, Tiffany Hughes. She is predeceased by her husband, Michael Meryn; and her son, Matthew Meryn.
Ruth was born in Newark, NJ on October 31, 1930 to Frank and Anna Bogert (nee Bahrs). She graduated Columbia High School in Maplewood before attending secretarial school in the City of Newark. Upon graduation Ruth was employed by the Mutual Benefit Insurance Company. On May 14, 1955, she married Michael, a disc jockey for WSOU Radio at Seton Hall University in South Orange, NJ. Ruth left the work force to raise and nurture her children through their formative years, considering it the most important part of her life. Later in life, she joined her husband Michael becoming an integral part of his company Portaseal Weatherstripping in Morristown NJ.
Ruth was a member of the Newcomer/Encore Woman's Club of Millburn Short Hills. She loved to travel and was an avid reader. In addition, she had quite a talent for knitting. She enjoyed summering with family at the Jersey Shore in the community of Monterey Beach. Ruth resided at Sunrise Assisted Living in Morris Plains prior to her death. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her. Death will never extinguish your light but it leaves a heartache no one can heal and many fond memories no one can steal.
A private burial is scheduled for Monday April 20, 2020.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020