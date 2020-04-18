Services
Ruth Rita Schaub

Ruth Rita Schaub Obituary
Rockaway Twp. - Ruth Rita Schaub died on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Boonton Care Center in Boonton Twp. She was 99. Born in Newark, NJ, she lived in North Arlington before moving to Rockaway Twp. in 2000.

Mrs. Schaub loved to read and to spend time with family, especially Sunday dinners.

She was predeceased by her husband, Edward in 1959; and her siblings: Robert Ryan, John Ryan, Helen Smith, Nancy Howard, Hazel McArdle and Jane Tyrell.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra McGroarty and her husband Edward of Rockaway Twp.; three grandchildren: Jay and Mark McGroarty and Jill Schimminger; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Due to current health and safety regulations all services are private. Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover.

Arrangements entrusted to Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway. Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Schaub's name to: , PO Box 50, Memphis TN 38101 (stjude.org).

Published in Daily Record from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020
