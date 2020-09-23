1/
Ruthann (Nee-frandsen) Stefel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruthann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruthann (nee-frandsen) Stefel

Largo, FL - Ruthann (nee-frandsen) Stefel passed away on Saturday, September 19th 2020 in Largo FL. She was 75.

She was born in Brooklyn NY, Ruthann lived in West Orange before moving to Parsippany in 1989 where she raised her family, she was currently residing in Florida.

Ruthann worked as a salesperson for Tops Appliance City & P.C Richards & Son and a kitchen designer for Home Expo & Stone Werks for many years before retiring.

She is pre-deceased by her husband, James "Jimmy"; her son, Charles Pizzi and her daughter, Deborah Decker.

Survivors include her son, J.R. Stefel; her sister & her husband, Virginia & Victor Chewning; her daughter-in-law, Lisa Pizzi; Her son-in-law, Dwain Decker; Her 6 grandchildren: Jennifer, Nicole & Christopher Decker and Anthony, Tiffany & Juliana Pizzi; and her 3 great-grandchildren: Gabby, Brody & Everleigh Semple.

Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her Funeral service at 10:30am on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. (973)887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Visiting hours are on Monday from 5:00-8:00pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to Parsippany United Methodist Church, 903 South Beverwyck Road, Parsippany, New Jersey 07054.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Par-Troy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Par-Troy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
(973) 887-3235
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Par-Troy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved