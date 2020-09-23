Ruthann (nee-frandsen) Stefel
Largo, FL - Ruthann (nee-frandsen) Stefel passed away on Saturday, September 19th 2020 in Largo FL. She was 75.
She was born in Brooklyn NY, Ruthann lived in West Orange before moving to Parsippany in 1989 where she raised her family, she was currently residing in Florida.
Ruthann worked as a salesperson for Tops Appliance City & P.C Richards & Son and a kitchen designer for Home Expo & Stone Werks for many years before retiring.
She is pre-deceased by her husband, James "Jimmy"; her son, Charles Pizzi and her daughter, Deborah Decker.
Survivors include her son, J.R. Stefel; her sister & her husband, Virginia & Victor Chewning; her daughter-in-law, Lisa Pizzi; Her son-in-law, Dwain Decker; Her 6 grandchildren: Jennifer, Nicole & Christopher Decker and Anthony, Tiffany & Juliana Pizzi; and her 3 great-grandchildren: Gabby, Brody & Everleigh Semple.
Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her Funeral service at 10:30am on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. (973)887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com
. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Visiting hours are on Monday from 5:00-8:00pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to Parsippany United Methodist Church, 903 South Beverwyck Road, Parsippany, New Jersey 07054.